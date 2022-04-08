Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC) Trading Up 0.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 197,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $80,304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $3,920,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 384,029 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

