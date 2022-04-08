TPG Pace Beneficial II (NYSE:YTPG) Shares Down 0.3%

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,646,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 111,635 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 66,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,170,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 736,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 436,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 602,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

