Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Trading Up 0.1%

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.81. 895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 99,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

