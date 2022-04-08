The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 499,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.58. 230,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055,606. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average of $153.75. The firm has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

