FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 113,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,777. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.