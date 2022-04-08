Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $241.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.70 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $282.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $987.16 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABCB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,915. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

