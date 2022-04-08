Analysts Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Brokerages predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.61. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.16. 20,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.