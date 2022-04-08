BitcoinZ Market Cap Hits $3.88 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $45,902.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00413098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00086802 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00095559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,036,971,077 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

