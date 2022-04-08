Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Redburn Partners raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,841,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

FRLN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 1,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,051. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.12. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $15.40.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). On average, analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

