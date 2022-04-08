Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will post $965.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $953.12 million to $986.40 million. Trimble reported sales of $886.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

TRMB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Trimble by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

