Analysts Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Price Target at €151.40

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €151.40 ($166.37).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday.

SAE stock traded up €2.50 ($2.75) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €85.14 ($93.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,934 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a twelve month high of €205.40 ($225.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.73.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

