Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Orange alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,415. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.