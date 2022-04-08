Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Receives $186.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.56. The stock had a trading volume of 26,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.46.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

