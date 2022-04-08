LMF Acquisition Opportunities (NASDAQ:LMAO) Trading 0.1% Higher

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

