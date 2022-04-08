AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Trading Down 0.6%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 39,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 42,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 412,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF comprises about 5.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 11.46% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

