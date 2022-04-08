XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading Up 5.6%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.
About XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPhyto Therapeutics (XPHYF)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPhyto Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.