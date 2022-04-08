XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Trading Up 5.6%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

