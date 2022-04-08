Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 5,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CROJF)

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

