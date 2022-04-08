Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 16,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 68,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Relay Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

