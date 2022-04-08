Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 19,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 8,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.