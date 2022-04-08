AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading 2.2% Higher

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.29. 156,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

