Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0435 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $3,749.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,086.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.18 or 0.07566523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00263527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.91 or 0.00768013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00096411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.64 or 0.00519033 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00413098 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,188,969 coins and its circulating supply is 37,071,657 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RYOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.