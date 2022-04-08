ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($50.22) to €44.50 ($48.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($63.74) to €59.00 ($64.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

ageas SA/NV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.02. 3,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

