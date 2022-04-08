FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 118,578 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 121,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,832. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.