Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.22 Million

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) to report sales of $40.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $192.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $352.89 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $133,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,575 shares of company stock worth $327,064 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,750. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.33.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

