$684.70 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post sales of $684.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $684.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $555.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,211,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,569,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,382,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.18. 8,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.