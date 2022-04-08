Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will report ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings of ($1.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. The business had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $61,969,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth $11,325,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Viad by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viad by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viad by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 195,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

VVI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 4,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Viad has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

