Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

Axe (AXE) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Axe has a total market cap of $73,532.38 and $46,502.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00324685 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.