$157.55 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $157.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.74 million and the lowest is $154.10 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $654.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $667.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $692.11 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $709.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

CBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $165,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 43.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at $33,905,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.