Phantasma 1-Day Volume Tops $836,249.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002129 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $95.54 million and approximately $836,249.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.21 or 1.00062059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065217 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00026401 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009211 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

