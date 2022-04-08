Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Trading 3.7% Higher

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $55.08. 234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Separately, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14.

Molson Coors Brewing ( OTCMKTS:TAP.A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAP.A)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

