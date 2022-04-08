Patriot One Technologies (TSX:PAT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Patriot One Technologies Inc (TSX:PAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 343,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 704,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
The stock has a market cap of C$479.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.14.
Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (TSX:PAT)
