Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 2.7%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 95,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 51,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08.
Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)
