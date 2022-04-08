Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Shares Up 2.7%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 95,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 51,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

