Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading Down 8.2%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 2,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 290 ($3.80) in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.