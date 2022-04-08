Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Down 0.8%

Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 498 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.60). 428,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 221,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.65).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 490.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 509.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £895.34 million and a PE ratio of 5.10.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile (LON:SAIN)
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
