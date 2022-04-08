Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.20

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.20 and last traded at C$22.07, with a volume of 4367234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.12.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The company has a market cap of C$44.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.22.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

