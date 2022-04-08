H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.85

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 46419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

