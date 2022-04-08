Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.55. 28,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 758,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 63,668 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

