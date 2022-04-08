Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Prothena alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. 9,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. Prothena has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.