Analysts Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target at $26.57

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Similarweb alerts:

NYSE SMWB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,357. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.