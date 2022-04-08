Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will report $108.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year sales of $490.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.10 million to $492.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.20 million to $649.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,440. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 2,828,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.