National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$103.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$94.53. 395,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,398. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$85.67 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$99.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

