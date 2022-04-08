Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.49 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $565.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,245,988 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

