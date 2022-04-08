Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 3%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32.10 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43). 363,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 568,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £141.06 million and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.39.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

