C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$1.97. 5,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 6,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a market cap of C$83.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

