Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €35.10 ($38.57) and last traded at €35.10 ($38.57). 133,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.98 ($38.44).

Separately, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

