Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 34,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 980,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

AEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $827.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,656,000 after buying an additional 359,975 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after buying an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 1,546,008 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.