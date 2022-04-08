Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $38.42

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.42, but opened at $39.40. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $868.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $133,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $232,210. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.