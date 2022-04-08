Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 61 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

