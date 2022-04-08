Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 61 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 70,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.
Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.