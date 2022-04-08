Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,145 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.6% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $162,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

