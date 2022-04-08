i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,994,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 223,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.